Will Volusia County's dog beach, created during pilot program, become permanent?
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - In Volusia County, a pilot program for a dog beach is coming to an end, but it may soon become permanent.
The backstory:
Located between Milsap Road and Rockefeller Drive in Ormond Beach, the dog beach pilot program started in July 2023, and has seen nearly 13,000 dogs on the beach with no reports of bites or aggressive behavior.
The beach was staffed an average of 31 hours per week. The most common issue was dogs off-leash, but that was quickly addressed after educating owners on the rules.
Local perspective:
The dog beach was a hot topic when the council first discussed it.
If approved as a permanent fixture, it would cost around $60,000 annually, though the council believes the cost could be reduced through partnerships, volunteers, and fewer staffed hours.
What's next:
The county council is set to discuss the issue on Tuesday, April 1 at 9 a.m.
See the agenda here.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the County Council of Volusia County, Florida.