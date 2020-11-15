Dodgers’ Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda hospitalized

article

Former Dodgers manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized, the Dodgers announced Sunday morning.

Lasorda, 93, has been admitted into an intensive care unit in Orange County.

According to TMZ, Lasorda was admitted to the hospital a week ago but his condition took a turn for the worse and was hooked up to a ventilator and was sedated.

A tweet from the Dodgers say he is now resting comfortably. “The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time,” the team wrote online.

Lasorda is a former pitcher, coach and manager. He was the manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ from 1976-96.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. Lasorda won 1,599 games, two World Series and two more National League pennants – all with the Dodgers.

