Do you recognize them? Orlando Police search for suspects in home invasion robbery
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people caught on surveillance footage on Feb. 4. These individuals are suspects of a home invasion robbery in Orlando.
Three people are suspected of a home invasion robbery on Cinderlane Parkway in Orlando. (Source: Orlando Police Department)
What we know:
The Orlando Police Department is seeking information to identify suspects of a home invasion. Police said the home invasion reportedly took place in the 5000 block of Cinderlane Parkway around 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 4.
In surveillance video released by the department, three people wearing dark jackets were seen walking in a housing complex.
What you can do:
Information or details regarding the identity of suspects can be sent to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orlando Police Department.