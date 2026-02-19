Do you recognize them? Orlando Police search for suspects in home invasion robbery

The Brief The Orlando Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in a home invasion robbery that occurred on February 4. The incident took place around 6:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Cinderlane Parkway. Surveillance footage captured three individuals walking in a housing complex.



Three people are suspected of a home invasion robbery on Cinderlane Parkway in Orlando. (Source: Orlando Police Department)

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department is seeking information to identify suspects of a home invasion. Police said the home invasion reportedly took place in the 5000 block of Cinderlane Parkway around 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 4.

In surveillance video released by the department, three people wearing dark jackets were seen walking in a housing complex.

What you can do:

Information or details regarding the identity of suspects can be sent to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.