Do you recognize them? Orlando Police search for suspects in home invasion robbery

By
Published  February 19, 2026 12:30pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people caught on surveillance footage on Feb. 4. These individuals are suspects of a home invasion robbery in Orlando. 

Three people are suspected of a home invasion robbery on Cinderlane Parkway in Orlando. (Source: Orlando Police Department)

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department is seeking information to identify suspects of a home invasion. Police said the home invasion reportedly took place in the 5000 block of Cinderlane Parkway around 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 4. 

In surveillance video released by the department, three people wearing dark jackets were seen walking in a housing complex. 

What you can do:

Information or details regarding the identity of suspects can be sent to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orlando Police Department.

