Do vitamins actually work? Orlando doctor breaks down what multivitamins you need to take

Vitamins are a daily part of life for millions. The multi-million dollar industry is as popular as ever, but do vitamins work?

We hit the streets to talk to FOX35 viewers and Dr. Chirag Panchal of Orlando Health. Chris LeBlanc is an executive with Evok Advertising in Lake Mary.

He takes vitamins every day and is a big believer, "Neuroplasticity is a big thing and I have a creative brain, so I’ve got to keep it fueled," said LeBlanc.

Dr. Chirag Panchal of Orlando Health Physician Associates says his patients ask about supplements all the time. He tells people there are 13 essential vitamins. We broke them down for you:

Vitamin A for your vision, growth, and development.

Vitamin C for your immunity.

Vitamin D helps you absorb calcium for strong bones.

Vitamin E maintains muscles and red blood cells.

Vitamin K is for proper blood clotting.

And then there’s all the B vitamins, 8 of them, including folic acid which is essential for pregnant women to prevent birth defects. Dr. Panchal prefers his patients get their nutrients from food but realizes that’s always realistic, especially for picky eaters.

We also asked about blood tests to see if you’re vitamin deficient. Dr. Panchal said blood tests capture a snapshot in time and are not indicative of how you are on a month-to-month or year-to-year basis.

"We have to be careful how we interpret them," said Panchal.

We also asked the doctor about a recent Columbia University study that showed vitamins boost your memory. The study included 3,500 people ages 60 and older who took a daily multivitamin compared to those who took a placebo.

Researchers found those who took the multivitamin boosted their cognitive health. Researchers say the improvement was equal to about 3 years of age-related memory decline. Dr. Panchal was impressed.

"I thought it was super fascinating. I always tell folks, the science is always evolving, that is science. It's the one thing you can not expect to stay stagnant," said Panchal.