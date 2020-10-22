Orlando grandma of 10 celebrates 100th birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. - FOX 35 News wants to wish a Happy 100th birthday to Hazel Reed!
Hazel was born on October 23, 1920 and is celebrating her 100th birthday on Friday. Her relative, Chad Hendricks, tells us Hazel has 4 grandsons and 6 great-grandchildren, with the youngest being named after her.
Even at 100-years-old, Hazel is very active! She enjoys gardening, fishing, and cooking.
Chad tells us that Hazel is celebrating the big day with a small, family party.
Happy Birthday Hazel and here's to many more!