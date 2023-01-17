Dive teams searching for person seen entering pond inside Kissimmee's Springlake Village

Dive teams with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are searching a pond in the Springlake Village gated community off Boggy Creek Rd.

According to the sheriff's office, someone witnessed a person entering a pond and that onlooker attempted to jump in and pull the person out of the water but was unsuccessful.

It remained an active scene shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, as a FOX 35 News crew observed law enforcement officers entering the complex. It was not immediately known why the person entered the pond or if they have been located. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

