Divas In Concert to benefit Steinway Society of Central Florida

Carol Stein, also known as the "Piano Lady," has performed at Walt Disney World Resort in a number of capacities since 1990.

In the past decade, she has been in charge of a special annual fundraising event called Divas In Concert, which benefits the Steinway Society of Central Florida.

"The Steinway Society of Central Florida benefits children who do not have the economic possibility of having piano lessons, or pianos. It's a dream!" Stein explains.

The society provides lessons to over 8,000 children across Central Florida, and it has also awarded some 250 pianos.

"The children who are the recipients of these pianos get to keep the pianos for up to three years," Stein adds. "As long as they continue their lessons, they get to keep the pianos."

Billed as a "reboot" performance, the event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 5:30 pm at the Orlando Museum of Art. Tickets are $85.