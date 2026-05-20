Disney's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster returns with The Muppets

The Brief Disney World has revamped Rock 'n' Roller Coaster with a Muppets theme featuring the Electric Mayhem. The updates include a new animatronic of Scooter, celebrity cameos, a new tracklist and Easter eggs for previous Muppet attractions. Disney also refreshed the exterior with a new color scheme and a Muppets-inspired dining option in the attraction's courtyard.



Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, the fan-favorite attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios is back, and it has been taken over by the Muppets.

The coaster will officially start rolling again on May 26. It's ditched the Aerosmith music and vibes for the Muppets band, The Electric Mayhem.

The revamped ride also features a new storyline, an updated tracklist, celebrity cameos and nods to the park's past Muppet offerings.

Disney has pulled back the curtain on the ride, giving FOX 35 an early peek inside.

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G-Force Records under new management

The Muppets, who were previously featured in the MuppetVision 3D (which closed in 2025 to make way for a "Monsters, Inc."-themed area) have a new home at G-Force Records.

Before boarding the ride, they will travel through the recording studio, where they find digital posters featuring cameos from celebrities like Weird Al Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, John Stamos and Darren Criss.

Kermit's banjo on display in the queue for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

The lobby also features several Muppets items on display, from Miss Piggy's pink polka dot dress and Kermit's banjo to Animal's drum set.

The attraction's new storyline kicks in during the preshow. The Electric Mayhem (Dr. Teeth, Floyd, Janice, Zoot, Lips and Animal) are rehearsing for their concert as Scooter tries to get them to pack up so they can get to the venue on time.

Scooter and The Electric Mayhem in the preshow for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

Scooter appears as a brand-new audio-animatronic figure that Disney Imagineers brought to life using motion capture technology.

The preshow also features some other familiar Muppet characters, including the penguin animatronics from MuppetVision and Kermit, Miss Piggy and Gonzo in video form.

Riding in a very fast L.I.M.O.

For the revamped storyline, riders will still travel through Hollywood to the concert in a very fast limo.

But this isn't your standard limousine. Guests will board a Muppets Lab creation called the Lengthy Immediate Motion Object (L.I.M.O) to make to it the show on time.

The ride vehicles are the same from the Aerosmith version, but they've been given a psychedelic color scheme to match the Electric Mayhem.

Riders will one of five songs during their ride. The tracklist has been updated with Electric Mayhem covers featuring Kelly Clarkson, Def Leppard, Jennifer Hudson and Questlove. Songs include "Born to be Wild," Song 2," "Love Rollercoaster," "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" and Walking on Sunshine.

The Hollywood landmarks along the ride have received a Muppets makeover. Gonzo, Camilla the Chicken and other references have been added to the set pieces.

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Muppets Easter Eggs to spot

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster has a ton of Easter eggs for guests to look for. Some are nods to the former Aerosmith version of the ride, while others pay tribute to MuppetVision 3D.

In the new preshow, Kermit suggests giving guests "some backstage passes," a line uttered by Steven Tyler in the previous version.

The load area also features props and items that were part of the preshow of MuppetVision 3D, including a large red crate for "The Great Gonzo Weird Stuff."

Another Easter eggs guests should look for is a tribute to Jim Henson after they get off the coaster.

Why the Muppets?

Since its opening in 1999, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster had featured Aerosmith and the band's famous songs like "Walk This Way" and "Love in a Elevator."

But it was time for a change and Disney went with the Muppets.

Disney Imagineers said the Muppets fit perfectly with the ride's energy.

"The Muppets are just a really fun, quirky, silly group that just matches the energy that was already here with the high-speed thrill attraction," said Vanessa Huber, project manager with Walt Disney Imagineering.

More attractions on the way

Disney World is currently working on several new projects for its parks.

The "Monsters, Inc."-themed land coming to Hollywood Studios will also feature Disney's first ever suspended coaster.

A Tropical Americas land is under construction at Disney's Animal Kingdom in the former Dinoland, U.S.A. area. It will feature attractions based on "Encanto" and Indiana Jones.

At Magic Kingdom, a Cars-themed area will take over the former site of Rivers of America. And a villains-themed land is being built behind Big Thunder Mountain.