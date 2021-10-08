Disney's pay-to-ride Genie program launches Oct. 19

article

Disney's new Genie program in the My Disney Experience app is dropping on Oct. 19.

Disney Genie is free as a simple planning tool, but if you want to access rides and not wait in traditional standby lines, you'll have to pay $15 per day, per ticket for Genie+.

Genie+ essentially allows you to skip long wait times to some of your favorite rides.

Genie+ gives people the ability to make reservations to access Disney's new Lightning Lanes, formally known as Disney's Fastpass+ lanes.

Dozens of attractions will be included in the $15 price.

Genie+ Lightning Lane rides are:

Magic Kingdom

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Haunted Mansion

"it’s a small world"

Jungle Cruise

Mad Tea Party

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

Splash Mountain

The Barnstormer

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Tomorrowland Speedway

Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid

EPCOT

Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival

Journey into Imagination with Figment

Living with the Land

Mission: SPACE – Green

Mission: SPACE – Orange

Soarin’

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Turtle Talk with Crush

Hollywood Studios

Alien Swirling Saucers

Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along

Disney Jr. Dance Party

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular - Returning December 19, 2021

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Toy Story Mania!

Animal Kingdom

Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King

DINOSAUR

Feathered Friends in Flight!

It’s Tough to Be a Bug!

Kali River Rapids

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Naʻvi River Journey

The Animation Experience

Disney's website says: "When you take your day to the next level by purchasing Disney Genie+ service, you can select arrival windows for Lightning Lane entrances that are available at more than 40 attractions and entertainment across all 4 theme parks, one at a time throughout the day."

However, some top-tier rides (aka the most popular) will be part of a separate paid service called Individual Attraction Selection.

Individual Attraction Selection rides are:

Magic Kingdom:

Seven Dwarf's Mine Train

Space Mountain

EPCOT

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Hollywood Studios

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

Animal Kingdom

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Each of the above attractions will have their own prices, which have not yet been released by Disney.

Guests who use purchase individual attraction reservations can only buy two rides per day, and they don't have to be in the same park.

That means, for example, you can ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Seven Dwarf's Mine Train on the same day. However, you are not allowed a third individual ride reservation for that same day.

Also, once you make an individual ride reservation, you will not be allowed to modify, change or cancel it, according to Disney.

So if you miss your Avatar Flight of Passage time slot, you will not be refunded.

Disney says you do not have to buy Genie+ to access Individual Attraction Selection rides.

That means if you want to ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and nothing else, you can just pay to ride that ride.

But don't fret, if you don't want to pay to ride any rides, traditional standby lines will still be available at all of the parks.

Advertisement

For more information, visit Disney's website or the Disney Parks Blog.