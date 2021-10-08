Disney's pay-to-ride Genie program launches Oct. 19
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Disney's new Genie program in the My Disney Experience app is dropping on Oct. 19.
Disney Genie is free as a simple planning tool, but if you want to access rides and not wait in traditional standby lines, you'll have to pay $15 per day, per ticket for Genie+.
Genie+ essentially allows you to skip long wait times to some of your favorite rides.
Genie+ gives people the ability to make reservations to access Disney's new Lightning Lanes, formally known as Disney's Fastpass+ lanes.
Dozens of attractions will be included in the $15 price.
Genie+ Lightning Lane rides are:
Magic Kingdom
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Haunted Mansion
- "it’s a small world"
- Jungle Cruise
- Mad Tea Party
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Splash Mountain
- The Barnstormer
- The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Tomorrowland Speedway
- Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid
EPCOT
- Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival
- Journey into Imagination with Figment
- Living with the Land
- Mission: SPACE – Green
- Mission: SPACE – Orange
- Soarin’
- Spaceship Earth
- Test Track
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- Turtle Talk with Crush
Hollywood Studios
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along
- Disney Jr. Dance Party
- For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular - Returning December 19, 2021
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Muppet*Vision 3D
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Star Tours
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Toy Story Mania!
Animal Kingdom
- Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King
- DINOSAUR
- Feathered Friends in Flight!
- It’s Tough to Be a Bug!
- Kali River Rapids
- Kilimanjaro Safaris
- Naʻvi River Journey
- The Animation Experience
Disney's website says: "When you take your day to the next level by purchasing Disney Genie+ service, you can select arrival windows for Lightning Lane entrances that are available at more than 40 attractions and entertainment across all 4 theme parks, one at a time throughout the day."
However, some top-tier rides (aka the most popular) will be part of a separate paid service called Individual Attraction Selection.
Individual Attraction Selection rides are:
Magic Kingdom:
- Seven Dwarf's Mine Train
- Space Mountain
EPCOT
- Remy's Ratatouille Adventure
- Frozen Ever After
Hollywood Studios
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
Animal Kingdom
- Avatar Flight of Passage
- Expedition Everest
Each of the above attractions will have their own prices, which have not yet been released by Disney.
Guests who use purchase individual attraction reservations can only buy two rides per day, and they don't have to be in the same park.
That means, for example, you can ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Seven Dwarf's Mine Train on the same day. However, you are not allowed a third individual ride reservation for that same day.
Also, once you make an individual ride reservation, you will not be allowed to modify, change or cancel it, according to Disney.
So if you miss your Avatar Flight of Passage time slot, you will not be refunded.
Disney says you do not have to buy Genie+ to access Individual Attraction Selection rides.
That means if you want to ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and nothing else, you can just pay to ride that ride.
But don't fret, if you don't want to pay to ride any rides, traditional standby lines will still be available at all of the parks.
