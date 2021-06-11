Disney World: Masks not required anywhere except transportation for vaccinated guests starting June 15

article

Beginning June 15, fully vaccinated people do not have to wear face coverings at most places in Walt Disney World.

Disney confirmed that face coverings will only be required for all guests, vaccinated or not, on Disney transportation, including buses, monorails and the Skyliner.

Officials said proof of vaccination is not required, but they expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas and upon entering attractions and transportation.

Disney said physical distancing will still be in place.

In a statement on its website, it said: "We will be relaxing physical distancing guidelines for Guests. This will be visible in places like queues, shops, restaurants, attraction boarding, transportation and our theaters. It’s important to remember that some experiences and entertainment may still be operating with limited capacity or may remain temporarily unavailable. We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again."

Advertisement

The changes go into effect on Tuesday.