Disney World annual passes on sale following brief delay online

The wait is over! Disney fans can now get their hands on annual passes for Walt Disney World following a brief delay on the theme park's website Thursday morning.

All four tiers of the popular passes were set to go on sale – for the first time since 2021 – at 6 a.m. online, but the virtual line appeared to open about 45 minutes later.

Following the pandemic, Disney paused new sales of its annual passes for Walt Disney World's four theme parks in Florida, aside from its "Pixie Pass," which was only valid on weekdays and for Florida residents.

Disney cautioned on its website that there would be a limited amount of passes available for purchase and that some passes may become unavailable for purchase. Disney did not specify how many passes – or how many of each type of pass – would be available.

If you are considering purchasing an annual pass, here are some important details you should know:

What Walt Disney annual passes will be available? How can I buy one?

There will be four annual passes available to buy: Disney Pixie Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, and Disney Incredi-Pass.

The Pixie, Pirate, and Sorcerer passes are available to Florida residents only. The Incredi-Pass – the most expensive pass with no blockout dates – is available to all guests.

Disney Pixie Pass: This pass has been available to Florida residents, while other passes have been paused. This pass is available to Florida residents only and is valid on weekdays.

Disney Pirate Pass: Admission to parks on weekdays and weekends most days of the year. Some blockout dates during peak and holiday periods. Florida residents only.

Disney Sorcerer Pass: Admission to theme parks on weekdays and weekends. Some blockout dates during peak and holiday periods, but fewer blockout dates than Pirate Pass. Florida residents or DVC members only.

Disney Incredi-Pass: Admission to theme parks on weekdays and weekends with no blockout dates. Available to all guests.

How much are annual passes at Walt Disney World?

In its announcement, Disney World also released how much the passes would cost:

Pixie: $399 (plus tax)

Pirate: $749 (plus tax)

Sorcerer: $969 (plus tax)

Incredi-Pass: $1399 (plus tax)

Florida residents have the ability to pay for their pass all at once or in monthly installments, part of the Florida Resident Monthly Payment Program. Under that program, there is a $205 down payment, followed by 12 monthly installments for the remaining amount.

What if I already have a Walt Disney World annual pass? Can I upgrade?

Typically, Walt Disney World annual passholders can renew/upgrade 60 days before their current pass expires or within 30 days after it has expired.

However, on April 20, current passholders will be able to upgrade to any available pass via Disney's website or the My Disney Experience app.

"The difference in price must be paid in full at the time of the upgrade and the new pass will have the same expiration date as the original pass," reads Disney's website.

How many annual passes will be available?

Disney said there would be a limited number of passes – or pass type – available on April 20, 2023, and that passes would become unavailable for purchase at any time.

Disney did not specify how many passes would be available.

