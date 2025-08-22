Disney World announces major ride upgrades, new attractions for 2026

The Brief Disney World plans major ride updates and new attractions in 2026, including Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom will also debut new shows and updated scenes. Epcot has already reopened a revamped Test Track, showcasing the parks’ focus on innovation and guest experience.



Walt Disney World is preparing for a wave of new attractions and updates in 2026, including upgrades to classic rides and entirely new experiences across its parks.

What's coming to Walt Disney World in 2026?

What we know:

Walt Disney World is planning a major slate of ride updates and new attractions for 2026.

Epcot guests can already experience one of the company’s most recent updates: a reimagined Test Track. The ride reopened this summer with a new story, music and visual effects. Designers say the attraction now focuses on mobility and innovation rather than vehicle safety or design.

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin will get upgraded vehicles featuring new blasters with lights, vibrations and targets and Hollywood Studios is set for one of the biggest overhauls, just to name a few. Below are summaries of what we know.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Staring The Muppets

The Muppets are taking over one of Walt Disney World’s most famous thrill rides.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be reimagined as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets in 2026. The new storyline casts Scooter and the Electric Mayhem as they race fans through Hollywood to make it to a concert on time, with Muppet Labs lending a hand and a high-speed limousine.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

The ride’s courtyard will be redesigned to reflect a Muppets-style music studio, including a psychedelic wrap on the giant guitar marquee. Inside, guests will encounter the Electric Mayhem recording tracks with penguin audio engineers before the wild road trip begins, set to a soundtrack of rock hits performed by the band.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

Disney has not yet announced an opening date.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is getting its biggest upgrade yet.

Starting May 22, 2026, at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, guests will be able to chart their own course on the iconic ship, with new destinations including Bespin, Endor’s Death Star wreckage and the city-planet Coruscant. The update will also add interactions with Grogu for engineer positions and a new storyline featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu joining guests on a bounty mission.

The expansion was developed in partnership with Industrial Light & Magic and built on Unreal Engine 5, the same technology used to create The Mandalorian series.

The Magic of Disney Animation

A new offering called The Magic of Disney Animation will bring interactive drawing lessons, character meet-and-greets and a Disney Junior show to Disney's Hollywood Studios.

"The Magic of Disney Animation" will replace Star Wars: Launch Bay, transforming the space into a whimsical version of Disney’s Burbank animation studio where characters come to life after hours. The experience will include interactive galleries, a screening theater, character drawing lessons, and meet-and-greets.

A new offering called The Magic of Disney Animation will bring interactive drawing lessons, character meet-and-greets and a Disney Junior show to Disney's Hollywood Studios. [Credit: Disney]

A new children’s play area, "Drawn to Wonderland," inspired by Alice in Wonderland artist Mary Blair, will feature oversized flowers, musical instruments and themed playsets. The surrounding Animation Courtyard will also be redesigned as "The Walt Disney Studios," with shaded seating and Burbank-inspired architecture.

To prepare for the changes, Animation Courtyard, Star Wars: Launch Bay and Disney Jr. Play and Dance! will close Sept. 25, 2025.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will reopen at Magic Kingdom in 2026 with refreshed tracks, effects and new story elements, Disney announced.

The update to the decades-old roller coaster will keep its familiar twists and drops while adding new experiences, including a trek through Rainbow Caverns, a setting inspired by natural wonders that Disney says may hold unexpected surprises.

Guests will discover new magic in Big Thunder Mountain Railroad when it reopens in 2026 at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. They’ll find themselves among beautiful Rainbow Caverns when the trains rattle their way underground Expand

The reinvestment is aimed at ensuring the Frontierland attraction remains a centerpiece for longtime fans and first-time visitors alike.

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is getting a major refurbishment.

The updated attraction, set to reopen in 2026, will feature a new robot character named Buddy, redesigned ride vehicles, handheld blasters, and upgraded interactive targets that respond when hit.

New technology coming to Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin

Disney Imagineers say the changes are designed to make the Tomorrowland ride more immersive and interactive for guests of all ages.

Zootopia: Better Together

Coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom is a nine-minute 4D show called Zootopia: Better Together, shown at the Tree of Life Theater starting Nov. 7, 2025. The show will include special effects such as new scents.

The attraction invites guests to join Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and other characters for a Zoogether Day watch party featuring performances across the biomes of Zootopia, capped by a finale from pop star Gazelle.

The show includes new character Heidi Howler and features returning voices from the films, with Disney Animation artists and filmmakers collaborating with Walt Disney Imagineering on the project.

Timed ahead of the Nov. 26 release of Zootopia 2, the experience also introduces new meet-and-greet locations for Judy and Nick in updated looks from the sequel.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Epcot has already reopened a reimagined Test Track with updated story, music and visuals, focusing on mobility and innovation.

What we don't know:

Exact opening dates for some of the 2026 attractions have not been released. Disney has not disclosed pricing changes, capacity limits, or how long refurbishment work will take on rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Details on accessibility updates and how long the new 4D effects will last in Animal Kingdom are also unknown.

The backstory:

Disney regularly updates its parks to maintain visitor interest and showcase new technology. Many of these rides, like Test Track and Space Ranger Spin, are fan favorites that have not received major upgrades in years. These changes reflect Disney’s broader strategy to refresh those classics while introducing new interactive experiences for younger audiences.

What they're saying:

Designers say the new Test Track focuses on "mobility and possible futures" rather than safety or vehicle design. Disney representatives have highlighted that the upgrades aim to enhance interactivity and storytelling for guests of all ages.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS