Disney Villains After Hours event starts Friday night

Are you feeling like a villain?

Get ready to get in touch with your dark side at Disney Villains After Hours!

They start Friday night at the Magic Kingdom on select nights through July 10.

Tickets for the hard-ticketed event, not included in your regular admission to the Magic Kingdom, are $145 plus tax in advance.

The day of the event, tickets are $155 plus tax.

Annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can get a discount.

