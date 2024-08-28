Disney scientists tracking sea turtles in Tour de Turtles: ‘It's critical data’

Two sea turtles are making their way under the sea as scientists with Disney track their migration patterns with the overall goal of conservation and better understanding the species.

Tour de Turtles is an annual event held at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort where sea turtles are safely fitted with satellite transmitters on their shells and released into the ocean. Disney Conservation scientists then follow how far they go and track their migration patterns to better understand the leatherback sea turtle.

Sea turtles Ebb and Flo left Disney’s Vero Beach Resort on July 27. Ebb has traveled more than 600 miles while Flo has gone about 200 miles.

"About 90% of a sea turtle's life is spent out in the ocean, and Tour de Turtles is an opportunity to put a transmitter on the backs of these turtles and learn where they spend the rest of their lives, which is so, so important to knowing how to save them," said Zak Gezon, Disney’s Conservation Director.

Tour de Turtles began in 2008 and the team at Disney has studied 29 sea turtles using satellite transmitters.

"Over time, little by little, we build a database that helps us learn about their migration. And we're learning a massive amount about where they spend their time. Do they travel together? Do they go completely independently? And so it's really advancing the science. It's critical data that we're in need of to help sea turtle conservation," said Dr. Gezon.

The work to protect sea turtles in Florida is year-round and also on land. Over the last 20 years, the Disney Conservation team has documented the more than 1.8 million sea turtle hatchlings that have taken their first strokes at Vero Beach.

You can follow Ebb and Flo’s journey here.

