Disney, Royal Caribbean to set sail on first revenue cruises from Port Canaveral

article

Starting Saturday there is a ship leaving Port Canaveral each day for the next three days.

Carnival's Mardi Gras returns from its maiden voyage on Saturday. During the seven-day cruise, guests visited the ports of San Juan, Amber Cove, and Nassau and had the opportunity to ride BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea.

Mardi Gras will turn around and set sail again in the late afternoon.

Also on Saturday, the Carnival Magic has its first revenue cruise. The ship is set to depart at 4 p.m.

RELATED: Carnival's 'Mardi Gras' sets sail from Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas will set sail from Port Canaveral on Sunday on its first revenue cruise with passengers. The ship successfully completed a test cruise just weeks ago.

Monday will mark the Disney Dream setting sail on its first revenue cruise at 7 p.m. on a four-night sailing to the Bahamas. The ship also embarked on a test cruise last month with Disney employees.

Download the FOX 35 News App | Subscribe to FOX 35 on YouTube

This will be the busiest weekend for cruises from Port Canaveral as the industry tries to get back to business. Cruises have been shut down for more than 17 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over the next two to three weeks, you're going to see a lot of activity of active sailings out of Port Canaveral. And that's what's got us excited right now," said Canaveral Port Authority CEO Captain John Murray.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest on the cruise industry.

Advertisement



