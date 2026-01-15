Disney Adventure cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral on its way to Singapore

The Brief Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, arrived at Port Canaveral on Thursday. The ship made the stop on its way to its homeport in Singapore. The ship, which is the largest one in Disney's fleet, will make its maiden voyage on March 10.



Disney Adventure, the newest and largest cruise ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, arrived at Port Canaveral on Thursday on the way to its homeport in Singapore.

The ship will make its maiden voyage on March 10 from Singapore, where it will sail three- and four-night roundtrip cruises focused on onboard activities in its inaugural season.

Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse stopped by the port to welcome the ship on the first leg of its journey.

Disney Adventure will next sail through the Panama Canal before stopping in Los Angeles and then making the trip across the Pacific Ocean to Tokyo and Singapore.

What is the Disney Adventure?

The 208,000-gross-ton ship began as the Global Dream for the now-defunct Dream Cruises. Disney acquired the partially-built ship in 2022 after Dream Cruises’ parent company filed for bankruptcy.

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft, which has built previous Disney ships, took over construction of the ship. It was renamed and redesigned by Walt Disney Imagineering to add family-focused areas and Disney signature elements.

Disney took delivery of the ship from the Meyer Werft shipyard in December.

Disney's largest cruise ship

Disney Adventure, which can carry about 6,000 passengers, will feature several new experiences for Disney Cruise Line that are themed to the Disney, Marvel and Pixar brands.

The ship will feature the cruise line’s first-ever roller coaster called Ironcycle Test Run. The attraction will be part of an area of the ship known as Marvel Landing, which will include two other attractions.

The ship will have an area called Imagination Garden, an open-air space with a stage for theatrical productions on one end and a courtyard on the other. The area will also feature two restaurants, a bar and garden-view staterooms.

Imagination Garden, one of seven themed areas on the Disney Adventure cruise ship. (Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

Disney Adventure will also feature a lineup of restaurants, kid zones, adult-only spaces, live shows and more.

The ship was originally set to debut on Dec. 15, but the maiden voyage was pushed to March due to construction delays.

Disney Adventure marks Disney Cruise Line’s entry into the Asia cruise market. The cruise line is also planning cruises in Japan through a partnership with Oriental Land Co.