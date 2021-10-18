Disney reveals 2022 Princess Half Marathon medals

Attention royal runners! runDisney has revealed the 2022 Disney Princess Half Marathon weekend medals.

For the first time since before the pandemic, Disney will hold in-person events again with runDisney's 2021- 2022 season.

Registrations are now open on the runDisney website for the Princess Half Marathon events, which take place from February 24, 2022, to February 27, 2022.

"Get ready to trade your glass slippers for running shoes as we share with you a first look at the finisher medals for this year’s event. Featuring an EARidescent design highlighting the courageous and kind Disney Princesses, gear up for a weekend of magical miles with these coveted regal medals," Disney said.

Photo by Disney Parks Blog

Disney Princess 5K

Date: February 25, 2022

Start Time: 5:00 AM Eastern Time

Location: Walt Disney World Resort, Florida

Registration fee varies based on the date of purchase:

August 24, 2021 - January 24, 2022: $95

January 25 - February 16, 2022: $105

Photo by Disney Parks Blog

Disney Princess Enchanted 10K

Date: February 26, 2022

Start Time: 5:00 AM Eastern Time

Location: Walt Disney World Resort, Florida

Registration fee varies based on the date of purchase:

August 24, 2021 - January 24, 2022: $135

January 25 - February 16, 2022: $145

Photo by Disney Parks Blog

Disney Princess Half Marathon

Date: February 27, 2022

Start Time: 5:00 AM Eastern Time

Location: Walt Disney World Resort, Florida

Registration fee varies based on the date of purchase:

August 24, 2021 - January 24, 2022: $210

January 25 - February 16, 2022: $220

Photo by Disney Parks Blog

Disney Fairy Tale Challenge

Date: February 26-27, 2022

Start Time: 5:00 AM Eastern Time

Location: Walt Disney World Resort, Florida

Registration fee varies based on the date of purchase:

August 24, 2021 - January 24, 2022: $355

January 25 - February 16, 2022: $365

"Not able to join us at Walt Disney World Resort in February? Bring the magic home when you join us virtually and run on a course of your choosing! From 3.1 to 19.3 miles, have an enchanting at-home race adventure during the Virtual 2022 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE," Disney said.

runDisney will officially kick off the 2021-2022 season with the ‘Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend’ beginning Friday, November 4th, through Sunday, November 7th.

