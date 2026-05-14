Disney World rolls out Florida resident ticket offer for the summer

The Brief Disney World has a new ticket offer for Florida residents this summer. The specially-priced tickets are valid for visits from May 17 through Oct. 3 and come with no blockout dates. Florida residents can also save up to 35% off on stays at select Disney hotels through July 29.



Florida residents can save on theme park tickets with a new offer that Disney World has rolled out for the summer.

The specially-priced multi-day tickets can be used for visits from May 17 through Oct. 3 and include no blockout dates.

How much are the tickets?

The tickets start at $65 per day and are offered in 2-Day, 3-Day and 4-Day options, according to Disney.

2-Day ticket: $219 plus tax

3-Day ticket: $239 plus tax

4-Day ticket: $259 plus tax

The tickets are valid for admission to all four parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Guests can visit one park per day, but, for an additional cost, the Park Hopper option can be added to allow visits to more than one park each day.

Theme park reservations are required for these tickets.

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Discount on hotel stays

Disney is also offering Florida residents up to 35% off on stays at select Disney Resort hotels.

The offer is valid for most nights through July 29.

Guests staying at a Disney hotel between May 26 and Sept. 8 can also get free admission to one of the Disney water parks on check-in day.

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New experience for summer 2026

The ticket offer comes as Disney gears up for its summer season, which will include new experiences across its parks.

Bluey's Wild World, a new interactive experience, debuts at Animal Kingdom on May 26.

Soarin' Around the World at EPCOT will get a patriotic update with Soarin Across America, which will feature new scenes and an updated score.

Over at Hollywood Studios, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will debut, replacing the long-running Aerosmith version.