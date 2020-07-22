Disney offering Florida residents new "Magic Flex Ticket" deal

article

As Disney World continues to re-open in phases, Florida residents will have a new way to explore the parks.

The Magic Flex Ticket is available for a 2-day, 3-day, or 4-day duration at a discounted rate. Each of these promotions can be used for consecutive and non-consecutive dates during the offer period.

The 2-day Magic Flex ticket goes for $130 per person and is valid until the end of September. The 3-day pass starts at $175 and a 4-day pass goes for $195. Both the 3-day and 4-day flex tickets can be used until November 20, and then from November 29 - December 18.

Disney started to reopen in mid-July, implementing guiding principles such as social distancing, enhanced cleaning, and reduced contact. The park has also introduced temperature screenings, along with facemask requirements to keep guests and cast members safe.

As another safety precaution, three out of the four Disney parks opened back up to guests, with Hollywood Studios being the final park to re-open July 26.

To make Magic Flex reservations, guests will need to show proof of residency when purchasing online and before entering the park. Park availability can be found at the park's availability calendar. You can purchase the Magic Flex Ticket here.