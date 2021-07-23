Disney mural celebrating 50th anniversary at Orlando International Airport

The Orlando International Airport is looking magical!

That's because of new special decorations celebrating Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.

"With so much excitement ahead, we want you to feel immersed in the magic as soon as you arrive in Central Florida, which is why a talented group of cast members is hard at work transforming the arrival experience at Orlando International Airport with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority," Disney Parks Blog reported.

Disney unveiled a mural this week which will be installed on the terminal train station inside the airport. There will also be interactive stations set up around the airport featuring beloved Disney characters and "new magic engaging passengers as they walk through a glistening glow of projected EARidescent light patterns, and an immersive photo opportunity with a re-creation of a Disney ride vehicle to capture special memories as they make their way through the airport."

RELATED: Disney's 50th anniversary: An outline of events just announced

A new "Magic of Disney" store will also open in the south terminal next year.

"Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World share a commitment to the Central Florida community. We proudly recognize the outstanding accomplishment of our longtime partner as they celebrate this impressive 50th Anniversary milestone," said Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "Collaborating on a commemorative presence at Florida’s busiest airport means we get to be the first moment of celebration for guests flying into Orlando to be part of the spectacular fanfare."

Advertisement

Disney World kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration at its theme parks on October 1.