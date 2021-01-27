Disney Cruise Line suspends all cruises through April

article

Disney Cruise Line announced on Wednesday that they are canceling all cruises through April and some in May.

"Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members," they said. "As we continue to refine our protocols and await further technical guidance from the CDC, we are cancelling all sailings departing through April 2021 and select sailings onboard the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder in May."

These sailings are canceled through the following dates:

Disney Fantasy through April 24

Disney Dream through April 30

Disney Magic through May 9

Disney Wonder through May 12

Those booked on affected sailings and who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Those who have not paid in full should automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

"Affected guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps," Disney Cruise Line said.

If you booked through a travel agent, contact them directly with questions. If you booked directly through Disney Cruise Line, call -866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797.

