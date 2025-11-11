Disney christens new Disney Destiny cruise ship at Port Everglades

article

The Brief Disney Destiny, Disney's newest cruise ship, will embark on its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Nov. 20. A christening ceremony was held on Monday night, and it included live performances and drones. The ship has a heroes and villains theme inspired by Hercules, Black Panther and more.



A brand-new ship has joined the Disney Cruise line fleet.

Disney held a christening ceremony for the Disney Destiny on Monday at its home port of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The ceremony included live performances, appearances by characters like Mickey Mouse and special projections on the ship.

There was also a drone show that was accompanied by a musical arrangement of music from movies like "The Lion King," "Frozen" "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "101 Dalmatians."

"For more than 100 years, Disney has entertained our fans in new and innovative ways, connecting them to the stories that they love," Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro said at the ceremony. "Disney Cruise Line is a powerful part of that legacy. Our ships have become brand ambassadors that travel the globe and bring joy to our guests in ways that only Disney can."

Susan Egan, Broadway star and voice of Megara in Walt Disney Animation’s "Hercules", was named godparent of the new ship. She recited the blessing at the event.

"I christen thee, Disney Destiny," Egan said. "May God bless this ship and all who sail upon her."

The Disney Destiny cruise ship with Maleficent projections during a christening ceremony at Port Everglades. (Courtesy: Disney)

What can guests expect on the Disney Destiny?

The 4,000-passenger Disney Destiny is a "Wish"-class ship, making it the sister ship of the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure.

It features a Disney heroes and villains theme, which is incorporated in the décor and throughout the ship’s venues and staterooms.

The Grand Hall is inspired by Marvel’s "Black Panther" and includes a large statue of T’Challa, king of the fictional nation of Wakanda.

Other heroes represented on the ship include Doctor Strange, who is the inspiration for The Sanctum, the first-ever Doctor Strange-themed lounge on a Disney cruise ship.

The Disney Destiny is also home to a Broadway-style production of Disney’s "Hercules," which is described as a modern adaptation featuring legendary music and state of the art effects.

Cruella de Vil, one of Disney’s most notorious villains, is the inspiration for De Vil’s, a piano lounge for adults. The venue will sport a Hollywood Regency-style aesthetic with Cruella’s signature black, white and red colors.

The ship also includes a dining experience themed to "The Lion King." Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion features live musicians and storytellers who will present a retelling of Simba’s story while guests dine.

The Grand Hall of the Disney Destiny with a statue of T'Challa, the Black Panther. (Courtesy: Disney)

When and where will the Disney Destiny sail?

The Disney Destiny will make its maiden voyage on Nov. 20 from Port Everglades. Its inaugural season will include four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean.

The itineraries will include visits to one or both of Disney’s island destinations—Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Watch: Full Disney Destiny christening ceremony