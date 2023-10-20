Disney's Blizzard Beach announces reopening date just in time for the holidays

After a mini hiatus, Disney's Blizzard Beach is reopening this fall!

Walt Disney World announced Friday the beloved water park would reopen on Nov. 6, just in time for the busy holiday season.

Last year, the park reopened on Nov. 13 and closed again in March for scheduled refurbishments, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News.

Among the fan favorites returning to the park are heated water running through every attraction and holiday events including meeting Santa Claus. Brand new are some food and beverage items, including s'mores churros and banana split churros at Arctic Expeditions.

Disney launches Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass

The theme park just launched a new Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass, that allows guests to visit the water parks again and again.

The pass, available for $79 plus tax, allows guests to enjoy Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon through May 24, 2024.

There are no black out dates and no reservations are required. Another perk is free parking at the water parks.

Click here for more information about the Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass.