Disney adds new tropical destination to its cruise line

Disney Cruise line has added another Bahamian destination for its travelers.

Lighthouse Point will open for the first time in the Summer of 2024. The one-of-a-kind island destination will be in the Bahamas.

The company said the destination will be a unique celebration of Bahamian culture brought to life with the quality and service of a Disney vacation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: DIsney Cruise Lines

Lighthouse Point is located on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas. The vibrant island was created in close collaboration with local artists and advisors.

When travelers enter the island they'll see curvilinear buildings with Bahamian shells scattered along the shoreline. Native flora and fauna cover the island and the pageantry and history of Junkanoo parades.

Disney said, "Respect for the environment is at the heart of the design. At least 90 percent of the destination’s electricity needs will be met by an onsite solar array, the pier was designed to avoid the need for dredging and elevated walkways will help limit impact on the landscape."

The east side of the island has an expansive family beach with local market-style dining, recreation, and amenities. The north side of the family area will have an adult-exclusive beach.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Disney

There'll also be a family water play area with two slides, water drums, and fountains.

Disney cruise lines departs from 18 different ports across the world and offers an array of travel destinations that include: