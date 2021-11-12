Police hope tattoo leads to answers after second body part found in McKay Bay

Tampa police have launched a death investigation after a second human body part was found in McKay Bay.

An angler called 911 Thursday evening to report they found what appeared to be a human leg. Tampa police later confirmed his assertion.

Friday, FOX 13's Jordan Bowen was along the water near a fishing area at the south end of the South 22nd Street Causeway Bridge when a nearby fisherman approached to say he may have found a human body part.

Police hope someone recognizes tattoo on leg that was found in McKay Bay Friday, Nov. 12. Tattoo has 3 hears and 3 names: Sean, Greg, & Zach (Tampa PD)

"I was putting out my lines getting ready to go fishing and all of the sudden I see this lump, what looked like a catfish, start floating by and as it gets closer to me I start realizing it looks more like a human leg," the fisherman told FOX 13 Friday.

PREVIOUS: Police: Human body part found by angler in Tampa Bay

Police were called and again confirmed the body part appeared to be of human origin, however, officers were not able to confirm what part of the human body was found Friday.

A dive team was on-site Thursday night. It was unclear if they were deployed again Friday. Tampa PD said additional resources had been called in to help search the area.

Aerial view of S 22nd Street bridge where body part was found Thursday, Nov. 11

Now, investigators are trying to figure out if the body parts belong to a single person and to who they belonged.

Police released a photo of what they say is a tattoo on the limb that was found Thursday. The tattoo was on a lower right calf.

The tattoo portrays three red hearts, each with a light blue ribbon and the names Sean, Greg, and Zach.

Police say anyone who recognizes the tattoo or might know anything about the found limbs is asked to call 813-231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

Police at the scene where a human body part was found Thursday, Nov. 11

A previous version of this story stated a human leg was found Friday. Police provided an update saying the leg was found Thursday and they were unable to comment on the specific body part found Friday.

