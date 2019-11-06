Diners at Kissimmee Denny's may have been exposed to Hepatitis A, officials say

article

State health officials have confirmed that two employees at a Denny’s in Kissimmee, Florida have tested positive for hepatitis A.

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County says the two individuals who worked at Denny’s, located at 2051 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, may have been infectious.

The Hepatitis A vaccine may provide protection against the disease if given within two weeks after exposure.

Anyone who dined at this restaurant between the dates of October 24 and November 1 should consider vaccination. Those who consumed food or beverages between the dates of October 14 and October 23 should watch for signs and symptoms of hepatitis A infection, health officials say.

Those symptoms include sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools, or yellow skin and eyes (jaundice). Anyone experiencing these symptoms should promptly seek medical attention.

If you previously have received the hepatitis A vaccine or have had a past history of a hepatitis A infection, you are considered immune to the hepatitis A virus and do not need to take additional action, the Florida Department of Health says.