'Dig your grave!' Florida man accused of choking, threatening to kill girlfriend

article

A Florida man is behind bars after police say he threatened his girlfriend, choked her, and told her to dig her own grave.

Charles David Earwood is facing several charges including attempted 2nd degree murder.

According to Rockledge police, the victim and Earwood are both homeless and living in the woods in Brevard County. The victim, who had stayed with a friend for a couple of days, says Earwood had come back to the campsite with a shovel and beer. After drinking a few, she says Earwood began to call her names and told her "You're going to dig your grave, that's what the shovel is for."

MORE NEWS: Florida student accused of plotting school shooting to appear in court

As he continued to shout derogatory names at her, the victim says he also threw a beer can at her and hit her in the face with it. He then reportedly threw a knife on her lap and told her "you better fight for your f---ing life, because you will die tonight." When she tried to leave the tent, the victim says Earwood grabbed her by the hair and dragged her back in. At one point, he allegedly began to choke her. She said he choked her about 3 times and threatened to kill her if she ran away.

The victim told Earwood she had to use the bathroom and used the opportunity to escape.

Earwood was later arrested.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.