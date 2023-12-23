Multiple lanes closed after diesel spill along I-95 in Palm Coast, officials say

A diesel spill has left multiple lanes closed along I-95 in Palm Coast early Saturday, the county said

One lane is currently open at mile marker 291 following the spill.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's office, an 18-wheeler went off the road striking a guardrail.

No injuries were reported, but northbound lanes have been reduced to one lane, and drivers are asked to use caution.

No other details have been released.