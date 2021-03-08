Diagnosing, treating colorectal cancer: Sponsored Advertising by AdventHealth

article

Dr. Mark Soliman, the Program Medical Director at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery, visited Good Day Orlando on Monday to discuss diagnosing and treating colorectal cancer.

Dr. Soliman advised that for those without a family history of colon cancer, the recommended age for first screening is 45. If there is a family history, the recommended age is 10 years prior to the family members' diagnosis age. Those whose tests reveal no polyps and no risk factors can usually wait 10 years before their next screening. Dr. Soliman said that early detection is key, as colon cancer can be 100% preventable with early testing.

