Dezerland Action Park in Orlando hosts viewing of 'Barbie' movie with attractions to match

Are you ready to party with Barbie at the Dezerland Action Park?

Well, you're in luck as the Orlando attraction off of International Drive will be hosting a viewing of the new "Barbie" movie on July 21 at Dezerland's on-site movie theater, Cinemark Orlando and XD.

Along with the screening, fans can also enjoy free admission to the park as well. Barbie fans can take the selfie of their dreams with the "Pink Barbie Buggy" at the Orlando Auto Museum. Along with this "Barbie-mobile," there will also be other pink vehicles to grab photos with including a Pink Fab 1 Rolls-Royce.

Guests can also get decked out with pink head socks before racing at Karting Orlando. Axecelsior Axe Throwing will also be decked out with hearts, and candy targets.

While enjoying these attractions, fans can also head over to 007 Bond Bar to get themed pink drinks like the Barbie, Pink & Pretty Barbie, Barbie shot, and more!

Don't forget to head to Gilda for another Barbie treat. Their pink cream and frozen yogurt blend has custom flavors like strawberry cheesecake, watermelon, and banana with a splash of sprinkles.

Purchase your tickets to see the new "Barbie" movie here.