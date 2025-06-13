Developers behind new LGBTQ+ bar/restaurant 'Anthem Orlando' hope to honor Pulse legacy

The Brief A new LGBTQ+ venue, Anthem Orlando, will open downtown this year. The space aims to honor the legacy of Pulse nightclub while providing a safe, joyful place to gather. Organizers hope to restore community spirit through drag shows, music, and inclusivity.



A new LGBTQ+ venue, Anthem Orlando, is set to open in downtown Orlando, providing a dedicated space for the community after the closure of Pulse nightclub nine years ago.

What we know:

Anthem Orlando is preparing to open in downtown Orlando this year in the former "Saddle Up" bar in downtown Orlando, offering a new home for Central Florida's LGBTQ+ community.

The venue will feature a bar, restaurant, and event space, hosting parties, drag shows, and other community-focused events.

What we don't know:

An exact opening date has not been announced, and it’s unclear what specific security measures will be implemented in response to community concerns about safety. Details about long-term programming and partnerships with local LGBTQ+ organizations are still emerging.

The backstory:

The Pulse nightclub was a significant space for Orlando's LGBTQ+ community before its closure nine years ago. Its absence left a void in dedicated spaces for the community downtown. Michael Vacirca, a community member, felt the grief of Pulse's closure and was inspired to create Anthem Orlando as a new gathering place.

What they're saying:

Michael Vacirca emphasizes the importance of safety.

"Safety is the number one concern that I have, especially in downtown, especially with Pulse."

He also recalled his nights at Pulse.

"It was coming together and being with your friends and being with people that are like-minded like you, who just want to have a great night, right? They just want to celebrate. They just want to have fun. They just wanted to have joy, and they just wanted to dance and experience life together."

Why you should care:

Anthem Orlando addresses the need for a safe and inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community in downtown Orlando, fostering a sense of belonging and celebration.

What's next:

Anthem Orlando is slated to open in early fall, with plans to offer a vibrant atmosphere reminiscent of Miami-style lounges, complete with outdoor sidewalk café seating.

