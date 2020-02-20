Developer in talks with the Holy Land about purchasing property

Developer Chuck Whittall, with the Unicorp Companies, tells FOX 35 News that he is in discussions with a broker for the Holy Land Experience about purchasing part or all of the property.

The biblically-theme park announced last month it would be ending entertainment and theatrical shows, and just this week, announced layoffs would soon follow.

Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh says the Holy Land Experience property is worth a whopping $37.2 million dollars, with the value skyrocketing in recent years.

“We’ve had double-digit increases since 2012, it’s been tremendous increases all across the County,” said Rick Singh, Orange County Property Appraiser.

The property’s location right is off Interstate-4, in the heart of the tourist district, and very attractive to developers.

“It’s in the corridor of the mall, the traffic density is superb, so it’s an extremely desirable property for a potential developer,” said Singh.

We asked the appraiser what could be built on the property.

“The zoning classification right now is a very liberal zoning classification,” said Singh, “a small mall could be put there.”

A car dealership, even a mixed-use development with housing, shops, entertainment, and restaurants.

“A wide array of things could go there, it’s a very desirable property,” said Singh.

The Orlando-based developer that is talking with Holy Land specializes in mixed-use projects.

FOX 35 News has reached out multiple times to the Park’s owner Trinity Broadcasting Network for comment but have not heard back.