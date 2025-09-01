Destination D23: 9 announcements for Walt Disney World

Disney theme park officials made a handful of Walt Disney World announcements at this year's D23 fan event and convention, which was hosted in Florida. Most notably, officials revealed that Cinderella Castle, the signature icon of Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, is being repainted, and that Walt Disney himself will be joining the Carousel of Progress.

Officials shared announcements and details on upcoming movies, including Ice Age: Boiling Point (Feb. 2027), Toy Story 5 (June 2026), Hoppers (March 2026), Hexed (November 2026), and Zootopia 2 (November 2025).

Scroll down for some of the top announcements for Walt Disney World's theme parks.

New paint for Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom

Source: Disney Parks Blog/Concept Artist Rendering

Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida is being repainted. It was painted in pinks and blues in honor of Walt Disney World's 50th celebration, which has ended. In its latest reimagining, Disney officials revealed at D23 that the castle would return to its "grays, creams, blues, and touches of gold" – inspired by the original castle.

Disney said the new colors would enhance the castle's architecture.

"At Walt Disney World, the castle’s iconic look is built on a timeless color combination: deep, handsome blues paired with radiant golds. These colors were chosen to reflect the Florida sunshine in a way that makes the castle shimmer from every angle."

Walt Disney being added to Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress

Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress debuted at the New York World's Fair in 1964. It joined Disney World's Magic Kingdom in 1975.

At D23, it was revealed that a new audio-animatronic of Walt Disney would be added to the introductory scene of Carousel of Progress, which follows an American family across four generations, showcasing advancements in technology.

"Disney Imagineers love this attraction and the heart of it will stay the same while introducing the Carousel of Progress to an entirely new generation of fans, showing them that a great big, beautiful tomorrow is just a dream away," read a Disney Parks Blog official post.

New overlay for TRON Lightcycle / Run

To celebrate the release of Tron: Ares, TRON Lightcycle/Run at Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Shanghai Disnery Resort will get a temporary new overlay and music. The orange and blue hues will be replaced by red and orange trails, Disney said. It will also feature new music from Nine Inch Nails. Tron: Ares opens in theaters on Oct. 10.

It launches at Disney's Magic Kingdom on September 15.

Villains Land at Magic Kingdom: Some new details revealed

Villains land coming to Disneyworld's Magic Kingdom (Credit: Disney)

At D23 2024, it was revealed that a Villains Land would be coming to Disney's Magic Kingdom and that it would be home to two major attractions, dining, and shopping. Initial concept art for the land was also shared.

At D23 2025, officials shared some of the research that's underway in developing what this new land will look like. Disney Legend Andreas Deja is consulting on the project, and said Villains like Gaston, Jafar, and Scar would be utilized to help come up with a concept for the land.

"Deja shared that these characters are the best source materials for Imagineers to utilize and reference when conceptualizing the land, with big personalities, bold visuals, and rich backgrounds to influence the overall ambiance and the experience that guests will have while visiting."

Imagineers visited places in Paris, France, and Barcelona, Spain to study their architecture.

"Zootopia: Better Zoogether!," a Zootopia -inspired show replacing "It's Tough to Be a Bug" at Disney's Animal Kingdom opens Nov. 7, 2025. This will be housed in the Tree of Life Theater.

Zootopia characters Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will also be near the theater for meet-and-greets.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will reopen in 2026. Currently, it's receiving top-to-bottom refurbishment. Disney teased "new magic" when it reopens, specifically mentioning the Rainbow Canverns.

The Beak and Barrel, the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern, opened Aug. 29, 2026, at Magic Kingdom.

In 2026, The Muppets will take over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios, replacing Aerosmith.

