DeSantis to argue US should be like Florida ahead of 2024 bid

Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to position himself on Tuesday as a champion of conservative causes during a State of the State address that will likely be as much about his national ambitions as it is an assessment of Florida’s status in the wake of a pandemic and a series of crippling storms. Watch the State of the State in the live player above.

The address comes at the outset of a 60-day legislative session that has added significance this year because it will likely be used to launch DeSantis into a highly anticipated presidential campaign.

RELATED: 10 big Issues in Florida's 60-day legislative session

The Republican-dominated Legislature, eager to promote DeSantis’ political prospects, is expected to sign off on virtually all of the governor’s agenda, which is packed with issues ranging from race to immigration to gender that could prove popular in a GOP presidential primary.

Instead of focusing on rising rents and cost of living, a property insurance market that’s in distress and preparing for rising sea levels in the state that’s most vulnerable to climate change, DeSantis will kick off a session where the GOP will push issues like telling teachers what pronouns they can use for students, making guns more available to Floridians, keeping immigrants that are in the country illegally out of the state and criminalizing some drag shows, as Tennessee recently did.

DeSantis acknowledges that his decisions as governor are based on what he thinks is right and not necessarily what’s popular in the mainstream. He said that’s why he was able to turn a 32,000-vote, recount-confirmed victory in 2018 into a 1.5 million vote victory last year — the largest margin a Republican governor has ever won in the state.

"We beat the left day after day after day," DeSantis said Sunday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. "Don’t worry about the polls, don’t worry about the daily news cycle, and for Pete’s sake don’t worry about the media, what they say. Do what is right and the voters will reward you."

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"You don’t see the flag of Florida standing behind him anymore. They’re all American flags," said Democratic state Sen. Jason Pizzo.

DeSantis’ State of the State is sure to include some of the same "anti-woke, pro-freedom" messages he’s taken around the country. While critics argue that he has taken freedom from marginalized groups, it’s become a catch word for the governor.

The book he released last week is titled, "The Courage to be Free," and its subtitle foreshadows his 2024 plans: "Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival." Instead of the Trump slogan of "Make America Great Again," DeSantis is building the case to make the nation look more like Florida and less like states such as California and New York.

"These liberal states have gotten it wrong," DeSantis said. "It all goes back to ideology. I think it goes back to the woke mind virus that’s infected the left and all these other institutions."

But Democrats see it as intolerance and misdirected priorities. They point to efforts to build off a new law that critics call "Don’t Say Gay" that limits discussion of gender and sexuality in schools. A new GOP proposal would limit how schools can use gender pronouns, while another would criminalize some drag shows.

"The number one cause of death amongst children in our country is gun violence, but again, they’re concerned about who goes to what kind of drag show," said Democratic Senate Leader Lauren Book. "You’ve got ‘Don’t Say Gay.’ Now 2.0, ‘Don’t Say They.’ Let’s make sure that people can pay for their light bill and can put food on their table and pay for prescriptions and put gas in the car."