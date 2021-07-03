DeSantis: State of emergency announced for several counties ahead of Elsa

article

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday, declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa's expected arrival early next week.

It was announced during a press briefing as officials gave an update on the search efforts underway at the site of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside.

"The severity of the storm is still uncertain," he said. "The state of emergency applies to the following counties: Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Desoto, Hardy, Hernando Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties."

Florida is preparing for the risk of isolated tornadoes, flash flooding and storm surge, DeSantis said.

Elsa was downgraded to a Tropical Storm after strengthening into the first hurricane of the 2021 season.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday two more bodies were found in the rubble of a collapsed condo building, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 24. The number of people who remain unaccounted for in the collapse was 124.

A top Miami-Dade fire official, meanwhile, told family members of people missing in the rubble that demolition workers planned to bring down the remainder of the building on Sunday.

Worries have intensified over the past week that the damaged structure could come tumbling down on its own, endangering the crews below and complicating the search for victims

DeSantis underscored the necessity of bringing the structure down in a controlled manner ahead of the arrival of the storm.

"We have a building here in Surfside that is tottering, it is structurally unsound," the governor said. "If the building is taken down this will protect our search and rescue teams."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

