DeSantis says 35% of Florida seniors have been vaccinated

Florida's COVID-19 case numbers are trending lower. The seven-day average of those testing positive is right at 7%, compared to 11% a month ago.

Meanwhile, Governor Ron DeSantis says nearly a third of Florida seniors have been vaccinated. He appeared at a 3-day vaccination clinic in Venice Wednesday where he said the vaccine rollout is ramping up.

The governor says sites like the clinic in Venice are key to getting additional seniors vaccinated. He says he’s working with counties that have a lower percentage of seniors vaccinated to give them a boost.

The state-run site in Venice will vaccinate 3,000 seniors. The names were drawn from the county's Everbridge registration pool system.

The governor says he wants to boost vaccinations in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.

The three counties come in with about 20 to 25% of their seniors vaccinated, while Leon County tops the state at 61%.

Advertisement

The governor says the more vaccine put in arms, the better chance everyone has at staying well.

"I do think you’re going to start seeing this vaccine effects kicking in and you will see fewer seniors as a percentage going to the emergency room and hospital. That’s what it’s all about, keep people healthy, make sure they can live their lives in a full and dynamic fashion. We don’t want people living isolated in their homes being scared we want you have to confidence to go out and see your friends and family. When you have a 95% vaccine, that’s a great way to do it," DeSantis said.

Governor DeSantis says 35% of Florida’s 4.4 million seniors have been vaccinated. He expects those numbers to rise as Publix and Winn Dixie join the effort.

The governor says Florida’s allotment of the CO VID-19 vaccine continues to go up. Last week, the state received 25,000 doses and this week they expect 325,000.