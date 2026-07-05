Deputy hospitalized after Seminole County lightning strike, officials say

The Brief The incident happened in the area of Mullet Lake Park on Sunday, according to officials. The deputy was taken to an area hospital as a precaution and is said to be recovering well.



A deputy with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital following a lightning strike in the county, according to officials.

The strike happened somewhere in the area of Mullett Lake Park on Sunday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after being indirectly struck, according to officials.

Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the deputy is doing OK after the incident.

The indirect strike is the second reported in two days within Central Florida, following the indirect strike of a lifeguard in Volusia County.