ULA launches Amazon Leo satellites from Florida

The Brief A United Launch Alliance launch took place around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The company's Atlas V rocket carried 29 Amazon Leo satellites that were deployed into low Earth orbit.



Another batch of Amazon's Leo broadband satellites were sent to space in an early Thursday launch from Florida's Space Coast.

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United Launch Alliance launched an Atlas V rocket carrying 29 satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station around 12:30 a.m. ET.

The satellites were deployed to low earth orbit.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying 29 Amazon Leo satellites launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on July 2, 2026. (Credit: ULA)

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Watch the ULA Amazon Leo 8 launch

What is Amazon Leo?

Amazon Leo, formerly Project Kuiper, is Amazon's broadband satellite network.

The network, which is set to launch sometime this year, is designed to provide fast internet to customers around the world, including those in underserved communities.

With Thursday's launch, the Amazon's constellation now consists of more than 375 satellites. Eventually, it will have more than 3,000 satellites.