Lifeguard hospitalized in Volusia County after lightning strike, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A lifeguard was sent to a local hospital after being indirectly struck by lightning on Saturday, according to Volusia County beach officials.
Beach officials said a patrol vehicle was struck in Ormond Beach on Saturday afternoon while the lifeguard was standing next to it. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near the Seminole approach of the beach.
The lifeguard was indirectly hit by the strike, according to beach officials.
Officials said the lifeguard was medically evaluated on scene before being transported to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Volusia County Beach Safety officials.