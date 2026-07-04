Lifeguard hospitalized in Volusia County after lightning strike, officials say

The Brief The lifeguard was indirectly struck by lightning on Saturday, according to beach officials. Beach officials confirmed the lifeguard was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.



A lifeguard was sent to a local hospital after being indirectly struck by lightning on Saturday, according to Volusia County beach officials.

Beach officials said a patrol vehicle was struck in Ormond Beach on Saturday afternoon while the lifeguard was standing next to it. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near the Seminole approach of the beach.

The lifeguard was indirectly hit by the strike, according to beach officials.

Officials said the lifeguard was medically evaluated on scene before being transported to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation.