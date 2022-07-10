Dog shot, killed by deputy after it attacked 2 people at an Orlando home, sheriff's office says

article

Two people were taken to a hospital after being attacked by a dog Sunday morning at an Orlando home, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it received a dangerous animal complaint shortly after 10:30 a.m., and when a deputy arrived to the home on Duskin Avenue off S. Tampa Avenue, the dog was actively attacking a man.

Authorities said the deputy was forced to shoot the dog to stop the attack. The dog died at the scene.

The man and a woman were taken to a hospital to receive treatment for their injuries caused by the dog.

Details about what may have led to the attack and the breed of dog involved were not immediately available.