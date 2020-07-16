Deputy at Lake County Jail passes away after testing positive for COVID-19, Sheriff's Office says

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that detention Master Detention Deputy Richard “Rick” Barry has passed away.

They said that Master Deputy Barry was a 24-year veteran of the agency and was most recently assigned to the Lake County Jail as a detention deputy. So, when inmate transports passed away earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked to supervise inmates within the jail.

Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office confirmed that Master Deputy Barry tested positive for coronavirus on June 16 and was isolated at home since.

Master Deputy Barry was reportedly 58-years-old when he passed and was about to celebrate his 25th anniversary with the Sheriff's Office next month. They described him as "highly respected at the Sheriff’s Office by all who knew him. He was described as a hard-working employee with a great sense of humor who was just always fun to be around."

They added that "the Sheriff’s Office is grateful for his service and is praying for peace and comfort for Barry’s wife, Bria, who is also a detention deputy, their son, Brennan, and all who knew and loved him."

