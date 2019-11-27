Deputies, volunteers searching for missing Florida man with dementia

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Leesburg man who went missing on Tuesday afternoon and hasn't been seen since.

Deputies are asking for the public's help locating 63-year-old Albert Pierce. He was last seen leaving his home on Keats Drive near Mid Florida Lakes and Dura-Stress Inc on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m.

"Mr. Pierce suffers from the later stages of dementia and his closest family other than who he lives with is in California," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The sheriff's office Mounted Unit, volunteer search and rescue, and all specialty units are working to find Pierce.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101.