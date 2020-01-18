Deputies: Vehicle shot along I-4 in Polk County

article

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver says someone shot his vehicle while traveling down Interstate 4 on Friday night.

Steven Sanders of Auburndale contacted the Florida Highwway Patrol (FHP) saying his vehicle had been shot and struck by a bullet near mile marker 52 as we was driving in the westbound center lane. He reportedly told authorities that an unknown assailant fired a handgun as he drove past him.

Photos show a bullet hole on the rear passenger side of the victim's van. Sanders was transporting supplies for Brine’s Refrigeration, Heating and Cooling from Michigan.

"Sanders indicated that he only observed a handgun, followed by a muzzle flash, and was unable to provide a description of the suspect or suspect vehicle," officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling 813-558-1800 or *FHP (*347). Anonymous tips can be provided to Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.

Similar incidents along I-4 have been reported in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, FHP investigated a report of gunfire that hit at least 19 cars along I-4 and I-95.

