District: Student brings gun into Florida school, causing lockdown
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard Public Schools said that Eau Gallie High was put into a shelter-in-place on Monday due to a possible threat made on social media.
They said that the police investigated the threat and found a student with a gun in his backpack. He was taken into custody.
The shelter-in-place has since been lifted.
