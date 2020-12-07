District: Student brings gun into Florida school, causing lockdown

article

Brevard Public Schools said that Eau Gallie High was put into a shelter-in-place on Monday due to a possible threat made on social media.

They said that the police investigated the threat and found a student with a gun in his backpack. He was taken into custody.

The shelter-in-place has since been lifted.

