Deputies still investigating after house fire, shooting at Osceola County home

Deputies in Osceola County are still working to find out more details of a shooting that happened during a house fire on Monday.

Shots were fired as flames destroyed the home in the Remington area.

A neighbor with gunshot wounds is recovering in the hospital. Deputies also found a deceased man in the burnt home.

Deputies are still working to figure out who started the incident and if anyone needs to be charged.

