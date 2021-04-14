Deputies searching for suspected ‘Peeping Tom’ in Marion County

Do you know this guy?

Marion County deputies say he is a 'Peeping Tom' who has been caught on a resident's Ring camera in the act.

"This guy is caught on camera creeping up to a home in the 15000 block of Southwest 19th Terrace, getting on his hands and knees, peeping in the windows, making his way to the back of the home," deputies said.

Investigators say this may not have been the first time he has done it.

"There is nothing creepier than seeing a grown man peeking in your windows at night. We need to get this 'Peeping Tom' off the streets before he does this to anyone else, or worse."

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to call 352-732-9111 or you can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.