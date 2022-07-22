Deputies searching for people seen in video after man found dead outside Orange County supermarket

There is a $5,000 reward being offered to help find out who killed a 46-year-old man outside a Bravo Supermarket in Orange County on Thursday morning.

This happened at the store on North Hiawassee Road around 1 a.m. Authorities identified the victim as 46-year-old Joseph Lee Rohl.

The sheriff's office released security video from the area that appears to show a group of people interacting, and what appears to be another person on the ground. Authorities did not provide context to the video or what, if any connection, the individuals may have in Rohl's death.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the sheriff's office said they would like to speak to the people seen in the video.

If you recognize them or the blue pickup truck pictured at the end of the video, please call Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.







