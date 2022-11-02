Deputies searching for missing Florida mother, 2-year-old daughter

article

Volusia County deputies are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were discovered missing on Monday from work and school.

Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah, are from Deltona and are traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida license 11DDIM. The pair were tracked to Fairfax, Virginia where they visited a family member on Wednesday, deputies said.

However, they left and were last tracked to North Carolina.

Friends and family are concerned about the well-being of both. They may be returning to Florida.

If you see them, please contact Detective Barrett via email at DBarrett@vcso.us regarding case no. 22-20926. You can also call the non-emergency number (386) 248-1777 or 911 in an emergency. Thanks, everyone.