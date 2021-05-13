Deputies searching for missing and endangered Orange County man

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 33-year-old Vaughn Antoine Clark.

Clark was last seen on Bella Vida Blvd near Avalon Park Blvd. on Wednesday night. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans and could be carrying a computer.

There is concern for Clark’s well-being because deputies say he has a diminished mental capacity.

If you see him, please call 407-836-4357.