Search underway for missing 9-year-old Florida girl who disappeared while walking dog

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is searching for 9-year-old Elonia Irizarry who they said went missing on Wednesday.

Deputies said Elonia took her dog for a walk on Wednesday morning in the area of Ontario Avenue South in Lehigh Acres but has not returned home. They are currently using drones and a K-9 unit to try and find her.

Elonia was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and khaki pants. She is 4-feet 1-inch tall and weighs around 85 pounds.

If you have information regarding Elonia’s whereabouts, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.